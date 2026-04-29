IRGC dismantles four-member terror cell in western Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has dealt a major blow to mercenary and traitorous elements of separatist terrorist groups in Kordestan province, confiscating weapons, combat equipment and satellite communication devices, authorities announced on Tuesday.

The operation was carried out following precise intelligence monitoring by the security forces.

“Mercenary and traitorous elements of separatist terrorist groups who were planning terrorist acts were struck in an operational blow,” the IRGC’s Hamzeh Seyyed al-Shohada base said in a statement.

During the operation, security forces seized Kalashnikov rifles, pistols, ammunition, hand grenades, forged identification documents and Starlink satellite communication devices.

Four suspects were arrested in the operation.

“The Hamzeh Seyyed al-Shohada base warns treacherous terrorist agents that it is monitoring all movements of terrorist forces with full intelligence oversight, and any thought or action against the security of the northwestern region will be met with a decisive and regretful response without leniency.”

Tuesday’s operation is the latest in a long-running campaign by Iranian security forces to dismantle separatist and terrorist networks operating along the country’s western borders.

Tehran says armed counter-revolutionary groups based in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region stage cross-border attacks and foment unrest inside Iran.

Since the outbreak of the US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran on February 28, Tehran has intensified its campaign against separatist bases in Iraqi Kurdistan, viewing them as a potential fifth column that could be activated by Washington or Tel Aviv to open a new front.

On March 5, the IRGC fired at least three missiles targeting bases of separatist groups in northern Iraq, including the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (KDPI) and the Komala Party.

One person was killed and several others were injured in those strikes.

Earlier this week, reports emerged of a missile and drone attack on the “Suordash” camp near Sulaymaniyah in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, killing one person and wounding three others.

The strike targeted a camp used by separatist groups that have long operated against Iran.

The intensifying strikes come amid reports that Washington has been engaging with certain Kurdish groups in ways that position them against Iran.

According to the New York Times, the CIA has been working with some Iranian Kurdish factions, including discussions on arming and supporting cross-border operations against IRGC forces.

Tehran has strongly condemned any foreign support for separatist groups, viewing it as a direct violation of international law and a threat to Iran’s territorial integrity.

Iranian officials have repeatedly warned that any country providing such support will be held accountable.

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