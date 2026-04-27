Iran General Warns US, Israel: 'Heavier Blow' Ready If Aggression Repeated

AhlulBayt News Agency: One of the deputy commanders of Khatam al-Anbiya General Headquarters has warned the US and Zionist regime that Iran and Resistance Front are ready to deal heavier blow if aggression repeated.

Speaking in an interview Brigadier General Mohammad Jafar Assadi, deputy commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya General Headquarters said that the enemy is trying to dictate its bullying over the Strait of Hormuz but that will not happen.

He said that Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz belong to the regional countries and the Americans have no right to even comment on that.

Regional issues are by no means US's business, the IRGC general stressed.

General Assadi addressed the Americans telling them that Iran is not like Venezuela that you can bring its oil wealth under your control.

At the end of the interview, he warned the US and the Zionist regime that the Iranian armed forces and the Resistance Front are fully ready to deal heavier blow if aggression is repeated.

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