Iran makes comprehensive military preparations in anticipation of any potential escalation

ABNA24 - The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has declared that the “US defeat” in southern Isfahan is a continuation of Washington’s repeated failures, asserting that its forces are prepared to deliver a “strategic deterrent” response beyond expectations to any new aggression.

In a statement, the IRGC confirmed its full readiness for all scenarios, noting that specialized camps have been prepared for enemy prisoners of war.

The statement revealed that US bases in the region have sustained significant damage, maintaining that a rapid and unconditional withdrawal is the only remaining option for the White House.

Tehran emphasized its continued control over the Strait of Hormuz, announcing a ban on US and Israeli vessels—including those supporting them—while ensuring safe passage for all other international commercial shipping.

The IRGC concluded by urging the United States to accept the geopolitical reality and cease pursuing policies that serve the interests of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



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