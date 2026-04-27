Netanyahu cancels mass Meron event amid renewed retaliatory strikes from Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to call off this year's mass Lag O'mer ceremony at Mount Meron in the Upper Galilee region, following a new wave of retaliatory strikes from southern Lebanon.

The decision came after fresh restrictions were implemented in the north of the occupied territories by the so-called Home Front Command.

It restricted gatherings to 1,500 people in communities along the confrontation line, as well as in Meron, Bar Yochai, Or HaGanuz, and Safsufa.

The limitations came into effect Sunday at 10:30 p.m. local time (1930 GMT), and were set to remain in place until Monday at 8 p.m.

The so-called Israeli security cabinet discussed the Meron event on Sunday night.

After the meeting, Netanyahu made the decision that the annual event, scheduled to take place on May 5, would not be held in its usual mass format.

“After several security assessments were held by the prime minister, and in light of the Home Front Command’s updated policy beginning April 26, 2026, the prime minister instructed that the events marking the celebration of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai at Meron will not take place this year in a mass-participation format, but only in a symbolic format,” the Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

The statement said the decision was made because of concern over a mass casualty event, citing the fragile ceasefire with Lebanon, Meron’s proximity to the border, rocket fire toward the area and the difficulty of evacuating large numbers of participants quickly.

On Friday, Israeli military officials instructed the regime's ministries involved in preparations for the event to stop work, saying the security situation would not allow tens of thousands of people to congregate at the tomb of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai.

The Israeli regime has continued its attacks on southern Lebanon, even after the ten-day ceasefire between Tel Aviv and Beirut was extended for a further three weeks.

Israeli forces are still occupying southern Lebanon, after establishing a so-called “Yellow Line” in the region, similar to an Israeli military measure in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The casualty toll since the current round of Israeli attacks began on March 2 has risen to 2,491 people killed and 7,719 wounded, Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health said.

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