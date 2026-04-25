Senior Lebanese Shia cleric: Silence over crossing Lebanon's red lines is not permissible

ABNA24 - Senior Lebanese Shia cleric warns against normalization with Israel, affirms resistance as a fundamental necessity for Lebanon's survival.

Senior Lebanese Shia cleric and distinguished Jafari Mufti, Sheikh Ahmad Qabalan, has emphasized that resistance, the Lebanese army, internal peace, defense of sovereignty, and national participation are fundamental necessities for the country.

In a statement, Sheikh Qabalan expressed deep regret that instead of appreciating the national sacrifices made by the people of the south, Dahieh, Beqaa, and Beirut over decades, certain officials — infatuated with reckless proxy roles — have taken shameful photographs with an Israeli killer in Washington.

"What is happening at the level of some official authorities in this country is a disgrace and an open declaration of hostility toward the people of this land in a shocking manner," the cleric said. "Lebanon will not tolerate a new Napoleon, and any gamble in this direction will meet the same fate as Napoleon."

Sheikh Qabalan noted that the Israeli regime, which once devoured entire Arab armies in a single moment, has now been devoured by the resistance along the border.

"The yellow zone propaganda has no value, because the resistance is now present in Al-Khiyam, Bint Jbeil, Ainata, Al-Taybeh, Shamaa, Al-Bayyada, and Al-Jebin," he said, referring to areas where resistance forces remain active. He added that the recent killing of Israeli military forces in Al-Jebin is definitive proof that yellow zone propaganda is nothing but an illusion living in the imagination of the failed butcher, Netanyahu.

The senior cleric warned that Lebanon has clear national red lines, and crossing them is fatal.

"Some people's reliance on the idea that the children of this land will fight against the children of their own national resistance is dangerous — rather catastrophic — and any plan in this direction is doomed to fail," he said.

Sheikh Qabalan stressed that without resistance, Lebanon would be nothing more than a divided farm, living in dependence and failure — even in its thoughts, emotions, role, and duty.

"The era of Lebanon's weakness or the trading of its national identity in the market of selling out has long ended," he declared. "Any national institution remains as long as it fulfills its national duty, and when it loses that duty, it ends. Lebanon's experience in this regard is well-known."

He further warned that if Lebanon becomes Zionist, it will have no value.

Regarding the Lebanese army, Sheikh Qabalan affirmed that it has been, is, and will remain a national and sovereign institution.

"Any threat targeting the legitimacy, belief, and sovereign duty of the Lebanese army will force the entire Lebanese nation to stand alongside the army against those who betray Lebanon, its national institutions, and its historical creed," he said. "The political power play is obvious, and disgrace has covered its face. Crossing red lines will plunge Lebanon into a catastrophe in which silence is not permissible."

Sheikh Qabalan called on certain parties to read Lebanon's history well, warning that megalomania is a terrifying disease.

"Lebanon, at its core, is coexistence, internal peace, national partnership, and moral creed," he said. "If it were not for the cursed game of French domination over vile sectarianism, Lebanon today would have been the greatest example of justice, partnership, and national strength — preventing Lebanon from being sacrificed for certain gambles."

In conclusion, the senior Shia cleric reiterated that resistance, the Lebanese army, internal peace, defense of sovereignty, and national participation are fundamental necessities for Lebanon — and no one is allowed to cross them.

"Whoever crosses them has committed suicide, but will not be able to sacrifice Lebanon," he said.



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