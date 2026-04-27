Haaretz Report: Israeli Army Faces Unprecedented Suicide Wave

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli army has faced an unprecedented wave of suicides among its soldiers this year, according to a report published by the Hebrew-language Haaretz newspaper on Sunday.

The report says more than 10 soldiers have committed suicide since the beginning of 2026, pointing out a significant increase in such cases this month, with six suicides recorded in the army alone.

Accordingly, out of the total recorded suicide cases, eight were among soldiers and three were among reservists, which analysts call the tip of the iceberg of a deeper crisis since the regime launched its genocidal war on the besieged Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023.

The increasing political pressure on the army, on the one hand, and the simultaneous war on several fronts have dealt a serious blow to the Zionist army, especially since Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu started an unprovoked war against Iran to maintain his grip on the regime, but failed to achieve his goals.

Since the start of the war on Gaza, cases of mental health problems among Israeli soldiers have increased, with 21 fatal suicides and 279 unsuccessful suicide attempts being recorded in 2025 alone.

A report from an Israeli parliamentary research center also shows that 78 percent of all recorded suicides in Israel in 2024 were related to military personnel.

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