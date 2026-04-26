Italy Backs Restrictions on Imports From Israeli West Bank Settlements, Foreign Minister Tajani Says

AhlulBayt News Agency: Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced that his country supports imposing restrictions on the import of goods produced in Israeli occupation settlements in the West Bank.

“Things in the West Bank are not going well, and they must change,” Tajani said during a Senate session. “We have made it clear that the settlement policy and the violence of extremist settlers must end.”

He added, “I would like to inform this Council that, in cooperation with some European partners, we are positively considering the possibility of imposing restrictions on imports of goods produced in the occupied West Bank, a measure that targets the funding sources of extremist settler networks.”

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