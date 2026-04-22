Mossad breaks 3-year silence on death of its Iran desk agent

AhlulBayt News Agency: The head of Israel’s Mossad has acknowledged the death of one of his secret agents who focused on Iran, says the operative was killed three years ago.

According to a report by the Israeli media outlet Maariv, David Barnea admitted for the first time after three years that a Mossad agent, identified as “M”, was killed during an operation against Iran outside of the Israeli-occupied territories.

Maariv said that the agent's death was being revealed for the first time, emphasizing that he did not die of a heart attack or a car accident, but he was killed.

Barnea revealed that the agent killed outside of Israel had a significant impact on the “Iran war.” Furthermore, it was noted that the agent's superior stated during his burial in Ashkelon: “He took many secrets with him to the grave. No one knew exactly what he was doing.”

Although the Mossad chief did not specify exactly who “M” was, when he was killed, or what incident occurred, following his initial disclosure, Israeli media claimed that the agent was killed in Italy in 2023.

At the time, he was reportedly collaborating with Italian intelligence to allegedly prevent Tehran from acquiring certain advanced equipment.

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