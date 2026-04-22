Mossad spy executed in Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: An Iranian man convicted of espionage for the Israeli regime’s Mossad spy agency was executed after his death sentence was upheld by the Supreme Court of Iran.

Mahdi Farid, who had been accused of providing sensitive national information to the Zionist regime’s spy agency, was hanged after judicial proceedings were completed and the final verdict was confirmed by Iran’s Supreme Court.

Farid had served as the head of the civil defense committee management section at a sensitive organization in Iran. He had established contact with Mossad through cyberspace and was quickly approved by a Mossad officer due to his level of access.

During the investigation process, the convict explicitly explained the stages of his communication with the Mossad service. He also acknowledged in court that he had been aware from the outset of the identity of those he was communicating with.

In these exchanges, the Mossad officer clearly outlined requests for obtaining information from the organization, which Farid agreed to provide.

Based on Farid’s confessions, the information he attempted to transfer included organizational access details, structural charts, internal building layouts, security conditions, details of defense-related facilities, and personnel identity data stored in the organization’s automation systems.

A key aspect of Farid’s cooperation involved receiving specialized training to infiltrate and compromise the organization’s networks and servers. In technical operations, he reportedly attempted twice—under Mossad guidance—to infect the internal network of the organization’s civil defense department: first by using a hard drive supplied by the Israeli service to extract data, and second by attempting to install software on the organization’s server and deploy a trojan horse malware via a flash drive provided by the officer.

Farid had also received various amounts of foreign currency through different channels as payment for his activities during the period of cooperation with the Zionist regime.

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