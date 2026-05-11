Iran's Intelligence Ministry: Two Mossad Terrorist Cells Dismantled, One Agent Killed in Armed Clash

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Ministry of Intelligence has announced that two terrorist cells affiliated with Israel’s Mossad and an agent who intended to transfer information from a military center abroad, were arrested in six provinces.

According to IRNA, the Intelligence Ministry’s statement, one of the terrorists was killed in an armed clash.

A four-person operational team, which was affiliated with Mossad and preparing to carry out terrorist operations in of West Azerbaijan and Tehran provinces, was identified and dismantled in West Azerbaijan Province before any action, it added.

This team had received money from Mossad in several stages to carry out terrorist operations against certain sensitive centers and government buildings, as well as to assassinate an individual in Tehran, the ministry stated.

Due to their armed resistance, one of the agents was killed, and three others were arrested, it noted.

Another operational cell affiliated with the Israeli regime was conducting the reconnaissance phase for a terror attack against Iran’s military personnel in Kerman and Alborz provinces when it was identified and arrested.

Three members of this terrorist cell were arrested, and significant quantities of weapons and espionage equipment were discovered in their hideout.

Three drones with their dedicated transport vehicle, three semi-automatic pistols with silencers, one Winchester rifle, one scoped rifle, large quantities of ammunition and related bullets, several long-range handheld and vehicle-mounted two-way radios, Starlink receiver devices, bulletproof vests, etc. were discovered.

Additionally, a traitor named “Masoud,” who intended to send classified information about a military center to other countries, was identified and arrested in northern Iran.

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