Spy working for CIA and Mossad executed in Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: Erfan Shakourzadeh was executed for working with the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the Israeli intelligence service, Mossad.

Shakourzadeh was recruited as a project worker, given his expertise, by one of the country’s scientific organizations active in the satellite field, according to an announcement from Iran’s Judiciary on Monday.

While cooperating with this important scientific complex, he initiated contact with enemy intelligence services, including the CIA and specifically Mossad. The information the convict attempted to provide to the enemy was classified.

In the initial stages, after filling out a cooperation form with Mossad, Shakourzadeh exchanged information with the service via email – preliminary information such as his personal and family details, workplace, type of access, missions, and his duties at his workplace.

After some time, someone contacted Shakourzadeh again via the LinkedIn, claiming to be an Iranian residing in Canada who had seen his resume.

This person, who was in fact a Mossad agent, offered Shakourzadeh the opportunity to participate in dollar-based projects abroad. After establishing contact with Mossad, Shakourzadeh then attempted to contact the CIA.

According to documents found among the convicted individual’s email exchanges with the CIA agent, he requested that they help him obtain a US visa and the opportunity to study in America.

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