Araghchi: The Current Situation in the Strait of Hormuz Is a Direct Consequence of US Lawbreaking

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and Antonio Tajani, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy, held a telephone conversation on Wednesday morning.

During this telephone call, they exchanged views on regional developments and the security, legal, and economic consequences of the military aggression of the United States and the Zionist regime against Iran.

The Iranian Foreign Minister, while explaining the crimes committed by the American-Zionist aggressors against Iran during the recent military aggression, recalled the responsibility of all governments to condemn the flagrant violations of the UN Charter and international law by the aggressors.

The Iranian Foreign Minister described the current situation in the Strait of Hormuz as a direct consequence of US lawbreaking and arbitrary action in militarily attacking an independent member state of the United Nations, and stated: "Iran, as the coastal state of the Strait of Hormuz, has taken measures under international law to safeguard its national security against US and Israeli aggression and threats, and the responsibility for the consequences of this situation on the global economy lies with the aggressors."

The Iranian Foreign Minister, also, referring to the aggressive attacks of the United States and the Zionist regime against Iran's peaceful nuclear facilities, described the silence of European countries regarding this criminal lawbreaking as unacceptable and warned about the increasing weakening of international law and the non-proliferation regime due to the dual approaches of European countries on this issue.

The foreign ministers of Iran and Italy also discussed developments in Lebanon and the necessity of respecting the ceasefire.

The Italian Foreign Minister, emphasizing the importance of establishing peace and stability in the Persian Gulf region, declared his country's readiness to help strengthen stability throughout the region.

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