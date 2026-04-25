Iran's FM Araghchi: Neighboring Countries Remain Our Top Priority

AhlulBayt News Agency: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says that neighboring countries remain Iran’s top priority.

“Embarking on timely tour of Islamabad, Muscat, and Moscow,” wrote Araghchi on his X account ahead of the upcoming tour.

“Purpose of my visits is to closely coordinate with our partners on bilateral matters and consult on regional developments,” he noted.

“Our neighbors are our priority, ” the top diplomat underlined in his message prior to kicking off the tour.

The top diplomat will begin a round trip to Islamabad, Muscat, and Moscow on Friday.

He is to hold bilateral consultations and discuss current developments in the region, as well as the latest situation in the war imposed by the United States and the Israeli terrorist regimes on Iran.

......................

End/ 257