Iran's FM: US Blockade of Iranian Ports Is 'Act of War,' Violates Ceasefire

AhlulBayt News Agency: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says that the US blockade of Iranian ports is illegal and comes in violation of the ceasefire, stressing that Iranians know well how to defend themselves.

“Blockading Iranian ports is an act of war and thus a violation of the ceasefire," Araghchi wrote in a post on X on Tuesday night, a day before the two-week ceasefire comes to an end on Wednesday and the Pakistani efforts to mediate the extension of the ceasefire and hold a second round of talks is still underway.

“Striking a commercial vessel and taking its crew hostage is an even greater violation,” the top Iranian diplomat added.

“Iran knows how to neutralize restrictions, how to defend its interests, and how to resist bullying,” Araghchi stressed.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said earlier on Tuesday that Iran has not made a final decision on whether to participate in the next round of Pakistan-mediated talks with the United States due to the US contradictory behaviors and continuation of the naval blockade, which comes in breach of the ceasefire.

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