Iran Slams US 'Vermin-Like Nocturnal Scheming,' 'Naive Euphemisms' as Disgraceful

AhlulBayt News Agency: The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has slammed the recent US military provocations and baseless and vile rhetoric of American officials.

In a post on his X account, Esmail Baqaei said on Friday, “Vermin-like nocturnal scheming and naive euphemisms such as ‘a light slap’ can do nothing to erase the profound disgrace born of narcissism, greed, reckless miscalculation, and lawless irresponsibility.”

The consequences of this whimsical adventurism and roguish behavior have now become clear to the entire world. Disjointed, delusional tweets no longer hold any sway over reality—though, as ever, “the deeper they sink into folly, the more inventive they become in justifying it,” the spokesperson reiterated.

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