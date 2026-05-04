Crew of US-seized Iranian vessel transferred to Pakistan for repatriation: Report

AhlulBayt News Agency: The crew from the Iranian commercial vessel Touska that has been seized by the US as part of Washington's continued illegal naval blockade against the Islamic Republic have reportedly been transferred to Pakistan in preparation for their return to Iran.

ABC News reported the development on Sunday, citing US Central Command (CENTCOM), which overseas American troops in the West Asia region.

The transfer to Pakistan, it added, took place to facilitate arrangements for the 22-strong crew's return.

The report noted that procedures had also begun to return the ship to its owner.

The vessel was seized last month. The United States had announced the blockade on April 13 and then ordered its continuation, despite US President Donald Trump's having earlier declared a ceasefire in aggression targeting the Islamic Republic.

Iran has vehemently denounced the blockade, and pledged not to rejoin talks with the US as long as it stays in place.

The Islamic Republic has also described seizure of several Iranian vessels as part of the illegal measure, as an act of piracy and asserted that it reserves all rights to take due defensive countermeasures.

Trump has, himself, admitted that the US Navy acts "like pirates" in implementing the blockade.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei commented on the admission in a post on X on Saturday, saying, "This was no verbal slip. It was a direct and damning admission of the criminal nature of their actions against international maritime navigation."

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