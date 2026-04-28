Iranian Red Crescent: US seizure of Touska vessel endangers patients by blocking dialysis supplies

AhlulBayt News Agency: The US seizure of an Iranian cargo vessel carrying vital medical supplies has directly endangered the lives of patients in Iran, a senior official from the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has revealed.

In a clear escalation of Washington’s unlawful maritime aggression, the US Central Command has forced 38 ships to redirect course and seized multiple tankers and cargo vessels in international waters.

Razieh Alishvandi, Director for International Affairs at the IRCS, told RT on Monday that the Iranian-flagged vessel Touska, seized by the US Navy on April 19, was transporting eight containers of essential raw materials for a company linked to the humanitarian organization.

“Part of this ship’s cargo consisted of raw materials for consumables used in dialysis filters,” Alishvandi stated.

“This obviously puts patients’ lives at risk, because without those raw materials human lives are in danger.”

This criminal act forms part of Washington’s intensified pressure campaign against the Islamic Republic, launched in the wake of more than a month of US-Israeli airstrikes.

In self-defense, Tehran has responded by striking US military positions in the region and imposing necessary restrictions on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, the strategic waterway linking the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman.

Such moves by the United States are not isolated but represent a systematic pattern of economic terrorism designed to strangle Iran’s legitimate oil exports and cripple its economy.

By pirating vessels far beyond any US jurisdiction in international waters, Washington is imposing a de facto blockade, destabilizing global energy markets, driving up prices, and punishing independent nations that seek lawful trade with the Islamic Republic.

Iran has repeatedly warned that these reckless and provocative measures flagrantly violate core principles of international law and maritime norms, while risking dangerous escalation in one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints.

Washington, with its notorious history of manipulating global energy flows to advance its own geopolitical agenda and that of its Zionist allies, is now shamelessly waving fabricated “warrants” to justify what is nothing less than state-sponsored theft of Iranian resources.

The IRCS has urged the international community to strongly condemn this latest act of US piracy, which not only threatens humanitarian work but directly harms innocent Iranian civilians already suffering under illegal sanctions and military aggression.

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