Iran Red Crescent: 7,200 Rescued From Rubble, 6,000 Relief Ops During US-Israeli War

AhlulBayt News Agency: Head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) says that the organization successfully carried out 6,000 relief operations during the recent imposed war and rescued 7,200 individuals trapped under rubble from enemy missile strikes.

Speaking on the anniversary of the IRCS founding, Pirhossein Kolivand stated that 140,528 civilian sites sustained between 15 to 20 percent damage during the attacks, including over 123,000 residential buildings.

He noted that 350 medical facilities including pharmacies, hospitals, and health centers were damaged. Furthermore, 32 universities and nearly 993 educational centers and schools, including a girls’ primary school in southern city of Minab, were fatally targeted. The IRCS chief also highlighted that 56 Red Crescent centers were directly hit by enemy fire.

Regarding international efforts, he added that from the very first day of the war, the IRCS compiled documents of violations of humanitarian law and submitted the records to international bodies, including the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the International Criminal Court (ICC), and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

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