Iranian Weightlifter Dedicates Junior World Gold Medals to Minab School Martyrs

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Hamidreza Mohammadi, the world’s strongest junior weightlifter, has dedicated his three gold medals from the World Junior Weightlifting Championships to 168 school students who lost their lives in a missile attack on their school in the city of Minab during the recent US-Israeli war against Iran.

Competing in Egypt, Mohammadi delivered a dominant performance, securing gold in the snatch with a world junior record of 180 kg, gold in the clean and jerk with 221 kg, and gold in the total lift with 401 kg.

The victory marked his second consecutive year of sweeping all three titles for Iran.

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