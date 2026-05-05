Poll: Most Americans say Trump lacks mental sharpness for presidency

AhlulBayt News Agency: A new poll has revealed deep skepticism among the American public regarding US President Donald Trump’s ability to lead, with a majority declaring him mentally and physically unfit for the presidency as the fallout from Washington’s reckless war on Iran continues to hammer the US economy.

The Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll, released on Monday, found that 59 percent of respondents believe Trump lacks the mental sharpness required to serve effectively as commander-in-chief, compared to just 40 percent who said he is equipped for the role.

On physical health, 55 percent said the president is not in good enough condition to lead, while 44 percent disagreed.

More than half of those surveyed, 54 percent, said they do not view Trump as a strong leader, and a striking 67 percent believe he does not carefully consider important decisions, pointing to the erratic and impulsive policymaking that has defined his approach to the Iran war.

Other recent surveys show Trump’s disapproval ratings climbing to new highs, fueled largely by affordability crises triggered by the US-initiated war on Iran and sweeping tariffs.

The American naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital chokepoint carrying one-fifth of global oil shipments, has kept commercial traffic halted, sending energy prices soaring across the United States and beyond.

Despite optimistic claims from Trump administration officials, ordinary Americans are pessimistic.

The poll showed 50 percent expect gas prices to worsen over the next year, with only 21 percent anticipating improvement.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy recently claimed on ABC’s “This Week” that prices would drop “immediately” once the Strait reopens, yet such statements ring hollow as the blockade persists.

Trump himself boasted last month that prices would fall “tremendously” before the midterm elections, yet his chaotic decisions have only prolonged the suffering of the American people.

The US aggression against Iran, followed by a fragile ceasefire last month, has left the region tense and global energy markets unstable.

While US strikes have largely subsided and Trump has declared the war “terminated” to Congress, its consequences continue to reverberate.

The Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll was conducted online from April 24-28 among 2,560 U.S. adults, with a margin of error of ±2.2 percentage points.

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