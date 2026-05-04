Expert: No Military Solution for Strait of Hormuz, World Countries Need to Cooperate with Iran

ABNA24 - For Iran, the Strait of Hormuz has taken a defensive aspect in addition to its deterrence aspect. The global economy and security dependence on the energy sources pushes the countries to take into consideration Iran's reservations and regulate their political and economic relations with Tehran based on them. Given the recent statement by the Supreme Leader Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei about the significance of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, Alwaght News has arranged an interview with Ahmad Zarean, an Iranian West Asia affairs expert.

Q: In part of his statement the Leader pointed to the record of Iran nation's struggles and sacrifices against colonizers. Now that this history is repeating itself, what role does this reminder of Iran's history have in elaborating about Iran's position as the constant guardian of the security and stability in the Persian Gulf?

Zarean: The Persian Gulf has historically always been under Iran's geopolitical dominance. From ancient times to the present era, and during certain historical periods, the lands on both sides of the Persian Gulf belonged to Iran, and Iran exercised absolute control over the Persian Gulf. Due to the economic importance of the Persian Gulf throughout history, as well as the significance it has gained over the past hundred years, since the discovery of oil in our region, this sea has always been a strategic area for all major powers. Even before the discovery of oil, the Persian Gulf attracted colonial powers because of its role in global trade. For this reason, we have witnessed that the Dutch, the Portuguese, the British, and later the Americans always had their eyes on this region. Throughout history, it has been Iran that has defended the Persian Gulf against the interference of colonialist and aggressive forces.

Q: One of the core issues today concerning the 40-day war and the security of the Persian Gulf relates to the situation in the Strait of Hormuz. The Leader's statement also emphasized Iran's management of this strait prospectively. On the other hand, the Leader speaks of the full readiness of the Iranian nation, including 90 million Iranians both inside and outside the country, to safeguard the country's maritime and land borders. What message does this stance and this clear red line regarding the Strait of Hormuz send to Washington and its allies, who in recent days have once again spoken of starting new operations, especially in the Persian Gulf?

Zarean: As I said, the Persian Gulf has always been coveted by the Western colonial powers and indeed they push to secure their economic, military, political, and security interests through dominance over the Persian Gulf. Their actions in the region have always revolved around their interests and even their support to the Persian Gulf Arab regimes are aimed at securing Western interests. Naturally, the Islamic Republic of Iran opposes any foreign intervention in the political, security, and economic arrangements of the region. Tehran believes that foreign intervention has created the conditions for instability and insecurity, and that if foreign intervention is eliminated, the countries of the region can certainly architect their own security by establishing a security regime of their own making.

The 40-day war the US and Israel waged against Iran also proved that the Americans' goal in being present in the Persian Gulf and establishing bases in the Persian Gulf countries is not the interests of the regional nations, but rather the interests of the United States itself and the Israeli regime. In the midst of the 40-day war, the Americans took the economy and security of the regional countries hostage, and we saw how much the countries in the region suffered during that war. Therefore, the withdrawal of the United States from the region, which is one of the strategic goals of the Islamic Republic of Iran, can contribute to regional stability and security. And after the war, the Islamic Republic will seriously pursue a US-free region, especially a US-free Persian Gulf.

By managing the Strait of Hormuz and controlling this vital waterway, Iran seeks to reduce the American role and influence in the region. Of course, the Americans will not tolerate this and will try, through a naval blockade of Iran, to somehow open the Strait of Hormuz. But so far, this American strategy has not succeeded, although we must respond appropriately to this American action and not allow it to become a conventional practice in the US conduct toward Iran.

The US repeated threats against Iran are aimed at building pressure on Tehran to influence internal Iranian affairs, especially the economy. By their verbal threats, they also seek to crack the ranks of the united Iranian nation. But regardless of these aims, if the Americans truly eye a military action on the coasts of the Persian Gulf and Iranian island, Iran's response will be highly painful and turn the region into the graveyard of the Americans. The US might be the one to start another war against Iran, but it will be Iran that sets the rules of engagement in the region. We have 1,400 kilometers of coastline in the Persian Gulf, and including the shores of the islands, our coastline increases to over 1,800 kilometers. Therefore, the asymmetric warfare that the IRGC has trained for, using suicide drones, speedboats, short-range naval cruise missiles, and the like, will certainly change the dynamics of war to the detriment of the Americans, and the Americans will experience yet another defeat.

Q: One key issue in the Leader's message is his remarks that the recent war proved to the world and regional public opinion that the American presence is the main source of insecurity. He also promised a bright future for the Persian Gulf without the US, adding that regional nations will enjoy its prosperity. How do you think the regional nations will benefit from the withdrawal of foreign forces from the Persian Gulf?

Zarean: The Americans justify their presence in the Persian Gulf and in all geopolitical regions as a means of exercising hegemony and pursuing their own interests and those of their allies. In our region, they are pursuing their own interests as well as those of the Israeli regime, and they aspire to dominate this vital and strategically invaluable waterway. Their goal is to manage and contain their rivals by controlling this waterway and the Persian Gulf region as the world's largest oil field. Therefore, the presence of Americans in our region does not guarantee the prosperity and security of regional countries. Rather, the countries of the region are paying the price for US policies and strategies. The recent war also showed that the American presence in the region not only does not help their security, but in a reverse equation, it will put them at risk and under threat.

Naturally, if Persian Gulf Arab monarchies come to the insight and understanding that the American presence is exactly contrary to their interests and the interests of other countries in the region, and if they facilitate the withdrawal or expulsion of the US from the region, they can use the resources at their disposal for the greater well-being of their own peoples. Furthermore, the regional countries, through cooperation and coordination with each other, can establish excellent security, defense, and economic regimes, and take steps through economic cooperation for the benefit of their nations.

Q: Recently, some European countries led by France and Britain have announced a coalition to participate in security of the Persian Gulf and have emphasized on the freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. First why have not the Europeans coalesced with Trump for a naval coalition while the US president is thirsty for that? And secondly, will such a European coalition bear any fruits in practice and can it ease the concerns of the Persian Gulf Arab monarchies?

Zarean: During the 40-day war, the Europeans showed they do not want to pay a price for the US interests and Trump's ambitions. That is what kept them from coalition despite Trump's calls for their participation in anti-Iranian war. But regarding the European coalition for Persian Gulf security, we should know that navigation is not blockaded by Iran but by the US. So, if the Americans seriously want to ensure security, they should contain the hostile actions of Washington. The Americans are imposing a blockade and are actually imposing a soft war condition. In a way, the ceasefire that began on April 8 is being violated through a naval blockade and attacks on Iranian ships. Therefore, Iran has the right to react under wartime conditions. If this war ends, the security of shipping will be established under the management of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Strait of Hormuz. But if the Europeans want their ships to transit through the region without Iran having any control or oversight over the Strait of Hormuz, that is impossible. Because under the Law of the Sea Convention, the Islamic Republic of Iran has the right to supervise its territorial waters within the 12-mile limit. Furthermore, the next zone is Iran's contiguous waters, where Iran has the right to monitor and control the passage of ships in the 12-mile zone beyond its territorial waters, ensuring that this traffic and shipping is innocent and does not affect Iran's security in various dimensions.

Additionally, Tehran has the right to charge tolls for providing security in the Strait of Hormuz. These are matters with precedent, considered customary practice, and are not inconsistent with international law. Therefore, if the Americans bring this war to an end and the state of war concludes, traffic in the Persian Gulf region and the Strait of Hormuz will return to normal, and Iran, based on the rights it possesses, has the right to exercise management over the Strait of Hormuz.

Another point that needs to be highlighted here is that the Strait of Hormuz will not be reopened using military force. Reopening it has no military solution given its shallow waters and narrow width, as well as Iran overlooking it. So, if the Europeans want it reopened for energy transit and trade, they should contain American hostility. Europeans can also benefit from the advantages of the Strait of Hormuz by recognizing the rights of the Iranian nation, respecting Iran's national sovereignty, and lifting the cruel sanctions they have imposed on Iran. However, if they do not take any action against the US and merely ask Iran to take certain steps while continuing their hostile actions toward Iran, then the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed for them as well. Actually, their moves only inflame tensions.



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