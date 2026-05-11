Leader Issues New Directives to Iranian Armed Forces to Strengthen Combat Readiness

AhlulBayt News Agency: Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei has issued new directives to the Iranian Armed Forces, aimed at strengthening their combat readiness and decisively dealing with the aggressive enemies.

Ayatollah Khamenei, the Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Armed Forces, issued the guidelines during a meeting with Commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Major General Ali Abdollahi, on Sunday.

The Leader's previous guidelines during the US-Israeli-imposed war (Ramadan War) resulted in amazing victories and thwarted the sinister goals of the enemies.

During the meeting, General Abdollahi presented a comprehensive report on the country's defense preparedness, saying they are ready to respond powerfully and decisively to any aggression.

In the report, he said Iran's Armed Forces, including the Army, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), the security and border guard forces, the Ministry of Defense, and Basij volunteer forces, are ready to confront the American-Zionist enemies with high morale and strategic plans.

General Abdollahi referred to both defensive and offensive readiness, emphasizing that any strategic error, aggression, or military mischief by the enemies would be dealt with "swiftly, intensely, and powerfully by the warriors of Islam".

He, on behalf of the country's military, assured Ayatollah Khamenei that they would keep defending the ideals of the Islamic Revolution, as well as sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national interests of their beloved Iran.

The Armed Forces would make the evil, spiteful, and aggressive enemies regret their wicked intentions and despicable plots against the Iranian nation, the senior IRGC commander added.

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