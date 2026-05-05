IRGC: No Commercial Vessels, Oil Tankers Passed Through Strait of Hormuz in Past Hours

AhlulBayt News Agency: IRGC Public Relations says that "No commercial vessels or oil tankers have passed through the Strait of Hormuz in the past hours.

The IRGC Public Relations issued a statement on Monday, saying that No commercial vessels or oil tankers have passed through the Strait of Hormuz in the past hours, and the claims by American officials in that regard are baseless and completely false."

"Other maritime movements in contradiction to the declared principles of the IRGC Navy will face serious risks, and violating vessels will be stopped by force," the IRGC statement further read.

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