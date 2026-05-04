IRGC to Trump: Choose Between 'Impossible Military Operation' or 'Bad Deal' with Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) says US President Donald Trump now faces a sharply narrowed choice between an “impossible military operation” against Iran and a “bad deal” with the country.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the IRGC announced, “Iran sets Pentagon a blockade deadline, China, Russia, Europe shift tone against Washington, Trump’s passive letter to the Congress show that Trump should choose between an impossible military operation or a bad deal.”

There is only one way to read this: Trump must choose between “an impossible military operation or a bad deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran, the statement emphasized.

The room for US decision-making has narrowed.

The IRGC Intelligence Organization asserted that these developments carry a singular meaning for the US administration. It claimed that President Trump is now forced to choose between an “impossible military operation” or what it described as a “bad deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran”.

The statement concluded that the available room for US decision-making has become severely restricted.

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