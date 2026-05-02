Indian Analysts: Islamic Iran Has Shattered US-Israeli Arrogance and Power Projection

ABNA24 - Prominent Indian political analysts have declared that the Islamic Republic of Iran's successive strikes against US military bases and various Israeli cities have dealt a severe psychological blow to Washington and Tel Aviv, completely shattering their standards of pride and power projection.

An online conference titled "Tensions between Islamic Iran and the US-Israel Axis" was held in Hyderabad, India, bringing together leading Indian analysts to discuss Iran's defense strategy and its regional repercussions.

'Al-Aqsa Storm Exposed Israeli Weakness'

Speakers at the conference noted that the October 7, Al-Aqsa Storm operation dealt a highly successful blow to the Israeli regime, nullifying its claims of defensive capability and military prowess, and leaving a world that had been immersed in the arrogance of power and wealth utterly astonished.

Mohsin Habib, an Indian political analyst, stated that beginning February 28, 2026, in response to the oppressive US-Israeli aggression against Iran, the Islamic Republic's consecutive strikes sent shockwaves through American and Zionist circles.

"These operations shattered the criteria of pride and power-projection of the United States and Israel," Habib said. He further predicted that God Almighty will raise up from Iran and Gaza mujahideen who will take the reins of the Islamic Ummah, transform its history, and restore its former glory.

'Unity, Awareness, and Responsibility'

Mohammed Waheed Ali Khan, a senior advocate of the Indian Supreme Court, stressed that the current situation demands Muslims move forward with unity, awareness, and a sense of responsibility.

"The challenges occurring worldwide require a wise and measured approach," he said. "Dealing with these issues through wisdom, patience, and positive strategies is far more effective than purely emotional reactions."

He emphasized that the most important and enduring tool is education and consciousness, as training not only empowers the individual but also determines the trajectory and future of an entire nation.

Concerns Over Escalation

Azhar Omari, a senior journalist and president of the Union of Active Journalists in Uttar Pradesh, acknowledged Iran's steadfastness and resolve but warned that continued tensions could pave the way for wider conflict.

"There are global concerns that if timely action is not taken to control the situation, these tensions may take on more complex dimensions," he said. Omari urged all parties to act with patience, wisdom, and responsibility, turning to diplomatic channels and dialogue rather than emotional reactions.

He called for this message to be conveyed to relevant Iranian institutions, including embassies and consulates, stressing that restraint and negotiation are currently the best ways to reduce tensions.

'Unity is Not Just a Slogan'

Dr. Najma Sultana, an Indian academic, emphasized that unity is not merely a slogan but means genuinely helping one another, strengthening a spirit of tolerance, and playing a positive role in society.

"If we prioritize education, discipline, and mutual respect, we can not only face today's challenges but also gain the ability to build a better and more honorable future," she said.

Iran's Defensive Power

Hojatoleslam Basit Ali, an Indian cleric, noted that the Islamic Republic's current identity was shaped after the 1979 Revolution, which established the system of Islamic governance. Since then, Iran has paid special attention to strengthening its independence, increasing regional influence, and enhancing its defensive capabilities.

"In assessing Iran's 'fighting power,' attention is usually paid to its defense strategy, regional influence, and unconventional military approaches," he said. He highlighted that Iran's military strength includes both the regular army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), which plays a key role in defending the country and advancing regional policies. Iran has also achieved significant progress in missile technology, drones, and air defense systems.

'Steadfastness and Courage of the Iranian Youth'

Abdul Hamid Mannan, a senior Indian journalist, praised the remarkable steadfastness and courage displayed by Iranian youth.

"Despite difficult circumstances and the sacrifices of previous generations, their coordinated and united resistance is a living testament to firm determination," he said. However, he urged that alongside emotions, wisdom and insight must be taken seriously to better understand and manage the consequences of every reaction and decision. "Strong nations are those that move forward relying on unity, awareness, and wisdom."

'Test of Muslim Unity'

Maulana Syed Shah Samiullah Hussaini, a custodian of the shrine of Syed Shah Malik Hussaini and legal advisor to the All-India Association of Clerics (Jamiat al-Mashayikh), described the Iran-US tensions as a political reality but said the real test for Muslims is whether they fall into disunity or present an example of wisdom and justice.

"Instead of taking sides with one front, we must champion principles," he said. "Speak of justice, stand with humanity, and spread the message of peace and goodness in every situation."

Diplomatic Solutions Needed

Meanwhile, Muhammad Najeeb, an Indian intellectual, stated that the US-Iran tension represents a serious challenge to global peace, urging both countries to work through negotiation and diplomatic channels to de-escalate the crisis.

He emphasized that nations like India, which enjoy balance, neutrality, and proper diplomatic relations, could play a constructive role in such circumstances. India's foreign policy, he noted, is based on peace, dialogue, and mutual respect, and can accordingly play a positive role in reducing tensions.

However, he stressed that lasting global peace requires not just the effort of one country, but the joint cooperation of the international community, regional powers, and global institutions.



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