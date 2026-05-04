IRGC Spokesman: Iran's Armed Forces Will Be Final Victors Driven by 'Culture of Ashura'

AhlulBayt News Agency: The spokesman for the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps has declared that despite an ongoing unequal battle against heavily equipped enemies, Iran’s armed forces will emerge as the ultimate victors, driven by the culture of Ashura and an unwavering rejection of humiliation.

Brigadier General Hossein Mohabi, the newly-appointed spokesman who replaced martyred Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeiei, made the remarks during an interview with IRIB’s News Network late on Sunday.

“In the unequal battle we are facing, Iran’s armed forces will be the final victors. They fight with the culture of Ashura and consider surrender a disgrace for themselves,” Mohabi said.

“Our model in today’s wars is the model of Ashura, steadfastness in an unequal battle.”

The IRGC spokesman acknowledged the vast disparity in military equipment between Iran and its adversaries.

“Our enemies are specifically one country and one regime with enormous equipment. America brought its latest defensive and offensive equipment to the battlefield,” he said, referring to the US-Israeli aggression against Iran that started on February 28.

“Our equipment and the number of our forces are very unequal compared to theirs. But our spiritual power enabled us to stand against them.”

Mohabi emphasized that an Iranian fighter either achieves victory or attains martyrdom, a fate seen as bliss.

“In this arena, our fighter either wins or is martyred. Martyrdom is happiness for him. In such a situation, our forces do not falter.”

The spokesman warned that the enemy seeks to penetrate the minds of Iranian forces through cognitive warfare.

“If the enemy infiltrates the mind of our forces through cognitive warfare, it can create doubt and reduce their resilience. But Ashura training prevents this infiltration,” he said.

Mohabi concluded by highlighting the devotion of the country’s fighters.

“Our fighters, possessing combat, operational and defensive capabilities as well as religious faith, give their lives so that the people can have security.”

The United States and Israel launched an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran in late February, assassinating the late leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and striking nuclear facilities, schools, hospitals and civilian infrastructure.

Iran’s armed forces responded with 100 waves of retaliatory strikes under Operation True Promise 4, launching hundreds of ballistic and hypersonic missiles, as well as drones, against American military bases across West Asia and Israeli positions throughout the occupied territories.

A fragile ceasefire brokered by Pakistan has been in place since early April, but the US naval blockade of Iranian ports remains in effect.

Tehran has repeatedly warned that any new aggression will be met with a decisive response.

......................

End/ 257