'No Power Capable of Weakening Your Resolve,' IRGC Tells Nation Amid Historic Solidarity Demonstrations

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) expresses gratitude towards the Iranian nation for its resolute defense of the country and its Islamic establishment through tremendous popular solidarity rallies.

In a statement on Saturday, the Corps pointed to the massive nationwide rallies, especially the one staged recently on the birth anniversary of the eighth Shia Imam, Imam Reza (AS), and the countrywide Janfada-e-Iran (Sacrifice for Iran) campaign that has seen millions sign up expressing readiness to defend the nation against adversaries with their lives.

"Iran and the Iranian people will never bow before their enemies, and no power is capable of weakening your resolve," it said, addressing the nation.

The IRGC hailed the countywide rallies as "epic and unparalleled," noting how the demonstrations sustained throughout the entire 40-day period of the United States' and the Israeli regime's latest bout of unprovoked aggression against the Islamic Republic and continue to last.

It described the nationwide participation as expression of allegiance to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, who succeeded Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei following the former Leader's martyrdom in the early stages of the aggression.

The all-encompassing participation, the Corps noted, "has constituted an exceptional display of national unity and a powerful patriotic defense against the demonic American-Zionist enemy."

The rallies held on Imam Reza (AS)'s birth anniversary on Wednesday especially stood out "serving as a reflection of the Iranian people’s insight in recognizing the enemy, assessing the situation, and discerning their duty under the current sensitive and decisive circumstances," the statement read.

The Corps lauded the nation for defying the enemy’s psychological and media warfare by participating in the rallies, saying the nationwide display of resilience "will endure in the historical memory of the nation."

The IRGC advised the nation towards steadfastly continuing the demonstrations, saying the rallies and simultaneous determined defense of the country by its capable Armed Forces were the key to "final victory in this civilizational sacred defense."

The popular show of force, it added, serves as a source of power for the Armed Forces, "functioning as fuel for missiles," the statement went on.

Additionally, the nation's endorsement functions as a "firm backing" for guaranteeing the country’s strategies and policies, particularly in the "new management" of the Strait of Hormuz, it added.

The statement was referring to a directive issued earlier by Ayatollah Khamenei, in which the Leader vowed that the strategic waterway was destined to be governed by the Islamic Republic in a way that both deterred the enemy and contributed decisively to the nation's and the region's prosperity.

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