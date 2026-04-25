Iran Condemns Killing of Lebanese Journalist Amal Khalil by Israeli Regime as 'Atrocious War Crime'

AhlulBayt News Agency: Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has reacted to the martyrdom of a Lebanese journalist by the Israeli regime, saying that killing journalists is not merely an atrocious war crime; it is part of a cruel erasure of populations and annexation of territories in furtherance of a vicious colonial ambition.

“Amal Khalil is not just a name — she was a voice for the voiceless who are brutalized by the occupying genocidal regime. And like so many before her, that voice is now silenced for telling the truth about the occupying regime’s atrocities,” said Baqaei on his X account late on Thursday.

Killing journalists is not merely an atrocious war crime; it is part of a cruel erasure of populations and annexation of territories in furtherance of a vicious colonial ambition, he said.

The world is morally and legally obliged to act against this continuing rule of cruelty. Our deepest condolences to all Lebanese and to all who value truth, justice, and humanity, the official noted.

According to Al Jazeera, Khalil received threats from an Israeli WhatsApp number during the last war, warning her to stop reporting or leave Lebanon “if she wanted her head to remain on her shoulders.”

......................

End/ 257