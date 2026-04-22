Iran Condemns UAE Detention of Individuals on 'Vague, Groundless Excuses'

AhlulBayt News Agency: Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has condemned the United Arab Emirates’ move to detain a number of people on vague and groundless excuses.

In remarks on Tuesday, Baqaei said that raising such unfounded claims and engaging in anti-Iranian narratives cannot divert attention from the direct responsibility of supporting the US and Israeli aggressors in the military onslaught against Iran.

He stressed that such a blame game would not help build confidence among regional countries, calling on the UAE government to respect human rights and human dignity, avoid retaliatory behavior, and return to the principle of good neighborliness.

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