Israel sent Iron Dome system, forces to UAE during war against Iran: Report

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israel deployed an Iron Dome air defense system along with a number of military personnel to the United Arab Emirates during the early stages of the US-Israeli war against Iran which speedily spread throughout the region, according to two Israeli officials and a US official who spoke to Axios.

The officials said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the deployment of a full Iron Dome battery, including interceptor missiles and dozens of troops, following a phone call with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

A senior Israeli official said this marks the first time the Iron Dome system has been transferred to another country, making the UAE the first nation outside of Israel and the United States to operate the system.

.......................

End/ 257