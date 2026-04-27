Mahdieh Esfandiari: Attacks on Universities Show Enemy Fears Educated Iranians

AhlulBayt News Agency: An Iranian student, who was arrested by the French security apparatus last year and spent several months in prison for posting on social media against the Gaza genocide, believes that the objective of the American and Zionist enemy is not merely to confront the Islamic Republic, but to oppose Iranian civilization as a whole.

Mahdiyeh Esfandiari, a graduate of Tehran's Al-Zahra University who was imprisoned in France in recent months, was recently released by the French government following an agreement reached between Tehran and Paris in exchange for the release of two French citizens.

Speaking at a ceremony at Al-Zahra University on Sunday, Esfandiari strongly criticized the enemy's attacks on Iranian universities. She stated that attacks on scientific and academic centers demonstrate the enemy's fear of educated Iranians, as these individuals are the ones who bring growth and development to the country.

She also criticized the Western concept of freedom, adding: “As an Iranian woman who has chosen to wear hijab, I faced restrictions abroad that completely contradict the West's claims regarding freedom and human rights.”

.....................

End/ 257