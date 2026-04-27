Gaza Death Toll Rises to 72,587, Injuries 172,381

AhlulBayt News Agency: With the continuation of the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip, the total number of martyrs has reached 72,587.

According to Shehab News Agency, the Gaza Ministry of Health announced that in the past 24 hours, 2 people were martyred and 11 others were injured.

Since the announcement of the ceasefire on October 11, 2025, 811 people have been martyred and 2,278 others injured.

During this period, the bodies of 761 martyrs have also been found.

Accordingly, the total number of Gaza martyrs since October 7, 2023, has reached 72,587, and the number of injured has reached 172,381.

This comes as Israeli warplanes targeted a gathering of Palestinian citizens near the Ramzon area in Sheikh Radwan, northwest of Gaza on Saturday night. Three people were martyred in this area.

According to the report, a number of the injured from this attack were transferred to nearby hospitals in critical condition, while rescue teams faced serious difficulties due to ongoing attacks and extensive drone and aircraft activity.

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