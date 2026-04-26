Global Sumud Flotilla 2 sets sail toward Gaza in major international push to break blockade

ABNA24 - The Global Sumud Flotilla 2 launched on Friday from multiple locations across the Mediterranean, marking a large-scale international effort to challenge the Israeli blockade on Gaza.

The initiative, organized under the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, includes more than 70 boats and vessels departing from key locations including Barcelona and ports in Tunisia.

Around 3,000 participants from over 100 countries are taking part in the mission, including parliamentarians, human rights activists, and international public figures.

The flotilla also includes a dedicated medical component, with approximately 1,000 healthcare workers on board carrying medical equipment and supplies aimed at supporting Gaza’s collapsing health system.

Organizers said the initiative extends beyond the maritime route. A parallel land effort, known as the “Sumud Convoy 2,” has departed from Algeria, traveling through Tunisia and Libya toward the Rafah Crossing.

According to organizers, the broader objective is to establish a sustainable civilian maritime corridor that allows the flow of food, medicine, and construction materials into Gaza without military restrictions.

International organizations, including Amnesty International, have called for safe passage for the flotilla, warning against a repeat of previous interceptions.

For his part, Zaher Birawi, head of the International Committee to Break the Siege on Gaza, described the flotilla as a form of “peaceful civilian resistance” aimed at pressuring the international community to end the blockade entirely.



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