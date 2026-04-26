Int’l report: Two-thirds of population in 10 countries, including Yemen, face acute hunger

ABNA24 - The Global Network Against Food Crises, in its 10th annual report, has revealed an unprecedented surge in global food insecurity.

The report warns of expanding acute hunger across the world’s most fragile nations, driven by a convergence of conflict, poverty, and climate change.

Key Report Indicators:

Most Impacted Nations: Approximately two-thirds of the population in 10 countries suffer from high levels of acute hunger: (Yemen, Syria, Sudan, South Sudan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Pakistan, Myanmar, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo).

Approximately two-thirds of the population in 10 countries suffer from high levels of acute hunger: (Yemen, Syria, Sudan, South Sudan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Pakistan, Myanmar, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo). Regions on the Brink of “Catastrophe”: The report identified 5 regions at risk of sliding into “catastrophic famine” during 2026, led by Sudan, followed by Yemen, South Sudan, Nigeria, and the Gaza Strip.

The report identified 5 regions at risk of sliding into “catastrophic famine” during 2026, led by Sudan, followed by Yemen, South Sudan, Nigeria, and the Gaza Strip. Primary Drivers: This deterioration is attributed to ongoing armed conflicts, worsening economic crises, and the faltering pace of international humanitarian response.

Warning:

The report paints a grim picture of the future of global food security, emphasizing that current crises could evolve into widespread famines unless urgent and effective international measures are taken to contain the rapid decline.



/129