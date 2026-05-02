Preacher of Hazrat Zainab Holy Shrine Martyred in Damascus (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hujjat al-Islam "Sayyed Farhan Hassan al-Mansour," Preacher at the Holy Shrine of Hazrat Zainab (SA), Martyred in Bomb Explosion on Fatemieh Street in the Zainabiyah District of Damascus

Earlier, some reports had indicated that Sayyed Farhan Hassan al-Mansour had been injured, but subsequent updates confirm the martyrdom of the Shia scholar.

Sayyed Farhan Hassan al-Mansour was a member of the Syrian Shia Scholars Council and the preacher at the Shrine of Hazrat Zainab (SA). He succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom.

.....................

End/ 257