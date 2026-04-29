Iranian nation chosen by God as a substitute to advance goals of Islam, Quran

ABNA24 - A prominent Iranian religious scholar says the Iranian nation has been chosen by God as a substitute to advance the goals of Islam, citing Quranic verses and prophetic narrations that highlight the unique spiritual capacity of the Persian people.

Seyyed Mohammad Sadegh Abtahi, a religious scholar, made the remarks in an interview with Hawzah News in Isfahan, referring to Verse 38 of Surah Muhammad (Chapter 47) of the Holy Quran.

"God explicitly warns in this verse that if the Muslim ummah fails in its duties, He will replace them with another people who will be unlike them," Abtahi said.

He added that according to a credible narration from the Holy Prophet (PBUH), when the companions asked about the identity of this superior nation, the Prophet placed his hand on the shoulder of Salman al-Farsi (RA) and said: "He and his people are meant."

"This indicates the immense capacity for faith and sacrifice within the Persian race — people who spare neither their lives nor their wealth in the path of God," the scholar explained.

Hojatoleslam Abtahi emphasized that this elevated status is not based on racism or ethnic superiority, but rather on the strength of faith and insight among Iranians.

He further cited another well-known prophetic hadith: "If faith were to be suspended at the Pleiades (the farthest point in the heavens), men from Persia would reach it."

The scholar noted that the Prophet (PBUH) swore by God to emphasize the truth of this statement, underscoring the deep spiritual preparedness of the Persian people.

Abtahi described the Iranian nation as the standard-bearer of the global Islamic movement, particularly in the era of the emergence of Imam Mahdi (may God hasten his return).

"The Islamic Revolution of Iran in 1979 was a prelude to this global movement," he said. "The Iranian people have proven, through decades of resistance against tyranny and arrogance — particularly the United States and its allies — that they are the living embodiment of the prophetic promise."

He added that Iran's regional influence, support for resistance movements in Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, and Iraq, and commitment to exporting the ideals of the Islamic Revolution are all signs of the fulfillment of the divine promise mentioned in the Quran.

According to the scholar, Iran's political system — based on Velayat-e Faqih (Guardianship of the Jurist) — provides the operational framework for implementing Islamic governance in the absence of the Infallible Imam.

"The Iranian nation has shown that it is possible to build an advanced, independent, and Islamic society without relying on Western or Eastern powers," Abtahi stated.

He concluded: "Today, despite all the sanctions, media warfare, and military threats, the Iranian people remain steadfast in their commitment to the ideals of the Islamic Revolution. They are, without a doubt, the pioneers of the global movement of Islam — a movement that will ultimately lead to the worldwide government of justice under the leadership of Imam Mahdi (AS)."

The cleric called on other Muslim nations to draw inspiration from Iran's experience and to unite under the banner of the Quran and the Ahl al-Bayt (AS) to confront the common enemies of Islam.



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