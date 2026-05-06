Russia Reopens Consulate in Iran's Isfahan After Damage in US-Israeli Attacks

AhlulBayt News Agency: Russia’s Consulate General in the central Iranian city of Isfahan has announced that it resumed operations on Tuesday after part of the building was damaged in a recent attack during the US-Israeli war of aggression on Iran.

In a statement, the Russian consulate in Isfahan said it will reopen and resume its activities on May 6, 2026.

Parts of the consulate building had sustained damage after the city of Isfahan came under attacks during 40 days of US-Israeli onslaught against Iran.

On February 28, the United States and the Israeli regime launched an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran, during which then Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei and several senior military officials were martyred.

Iranian Armed Forces responded with weeks of missile and drone strikes targeting American and Israeli military positions in the occupied territories and the Persian Gulf region, inflicting heavy damages in 100 waves of counterattacks over a period of 40 days.

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