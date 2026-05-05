Trump requests to hide images of U.S. bases destroyed by Iran

American journalist Ana Kasparian said in a television program that the Trump administration had asked private satellite companies to hide images of U.S. bases destroyed in West Asia. In this regard, the satellite imaging company Planet Labs announced last month that, at the request of Donald Trump’s administration, it would stop publishing satellite images of areas involved in the war with Iran until the end of the conflict.

In the same context, Ted Lieu, a Democratic member of the U.S. Congress, acknowledged that the Islamic Republic of Iran was able to inflict significant blows on U.S. bases in the West Asia region.