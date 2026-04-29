Five Lebanese, including three paramedics, martyred in Israeli Airstrike on southern Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: Five Lebanese citizens, including three paramedics from the Lebanese Civil Defense, were killed on Tuesday evening following an Israeli airstrike on the town of Majdal Zoun in the Tyre district, southern Lebanon, the National News Agency reported, citing the health ministry.

According to the ministry, an Israeli airstrike on Majdal Zoun resulted, in a preliminary toll, in the killing of five people, including three civil defense paramedics who were trapped under the rubble after being targeted while carrying out a rescue mission.

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