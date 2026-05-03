Iran’s mission in Congo hosts ‘No to War’ campaign

AhlulBayt News Agency: The “No to War” campaign in the form of a combined exhibition featuring photography, Iranian–Congolese fusion music, dialogue, and a children’s painting desk was held in Iran’s Embassy in Kinshasa.

The event, centered on the martyrdom of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei and the students of Minab School, focused on the atrocities of the US and the Israeli regime, creating popular solidarity against war, and garnering support for the resilience of the Iranian people.

The large turnout of people, especially children and youth, strengthened the atmosphere of solidarity.

The enlightening speeches of embassy staff raised public awareness, and the creative design including a large banner, a children’s painting desk, and AI-produced Iranian–Congolese fusion music piece added a special appeal.

The exhibition effectively conveyed Iran’s anti-war message and paved the way for cultural solidarity between the peoples of Iran and Congo.

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