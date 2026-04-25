Lebanese Resistance Targets Two Israeli Military Vehicles in Southern Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: Lebanon’s Islamic Resistance declared on Friday targeting two military vehicles belonging to the Israeli occupation army in the south of Lebanon.

In two separate statements, the resistance said the operations were carried out in defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to what it described as Israeli violations of the ceasefire and attacks on civilians, within the context of the “Al-Aqsa Flood” battle.

The resistance affirmed that its fighters targeted an occupation military vehicle in the town of Al-Qantara using a guided strike, confirming a direct hit.

it added that at 18:30, its fighters targeted a Hummer vehicle belonging to the Israeli army at the entrance to Al-Qantara using appropriate weapons, also confirming a direct hit.

The statements said the operations are ongoing in response to continued Israeli escalation since early March and repeated violations of the ceasefire agreement.

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