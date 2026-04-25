Hezbollah Lawmaker: No Ceasefire Can Hold as Long as Israel Continues Aggression, Assassinations, Destruction of Border Towns

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior Hezbollah legislator says no ceasefire agreement can hold as long as the Israeli regime continues its military aggression, assassinations, and the systematic destruction of Lebanese border towns.

Ali Fayaz said on Friday that no ceasefire can take effect while Lebanon’s sovereignty is violated by persistent “shelling and gunfire.”

He said the resistance group will not accept a truce that allows for the continued destruction of the Lebanese border towns.

Fayaz made the remarks after US President Donald Trump announced the extension of a formerly agreed ceasefire for three more weeks on April 23.

"The resistance reaffirms its rejection of and confrontation with the US track that seeks to bind Lebanon to a ceasefire without any Israeli commitments,” Fayaz added.

He said that unless a ceasefire leads directly to the withdrawal of occupiers, it only “affirms the Lebanese people’s final right to resist until the occupation is expelled and full sovereignty is restored.”

Fayaz also reiterated that any Israeli military aggression on any Lebanese target “gives the resistance the right to respond proportionally.”

The MP said that by extending the so-called ceasefire, Washington and Tel Aviv are trying to “justify direct negotiations” between Israel and the Lebanese government.

The United States hosted ambassador-level talks between Israel and Lebanon on Thursday as Israel pushes its aggressive demands amid continued violation of the ceasefire. Earlier this month, Lebanese and Israeli envoys met for talks in Washington for the first time.

While Lebanon entered the talks seeking an immediate end to the regime’s airstrikes against the country, Tel Aviv refuses to discuss a ceasefire, instead demanding the disarmament of Hezbollah.

Head of Hezbollah's parliamentary bloc, Mohammed Raad, called on Friday for Beirut to "withdraw" from direct talks with the Zionist regime.

He said that any so-called truce that gives Israel “a special exemption to open fire” in Lebanon is “a devious deception.”

Earlier, Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem had urged the Lebanese government to cancel the planned meeting in Washington.

Weeks after the US and Israel launched their military aggression against Iran on February 28, Tehran and Washington agreed to a ceasefire, with the Trump administration formally accepting Tehran’s 10-point proposal, which demanded ceasefires on all fronts, including Lebanon.

When the US briefly backtracked under intense Israeli lobbying—resulting in a tragic massacre of over 300 people across Lebanon—Iran maintained a steadfast posture. Although the ceasefire was finally implemented on April 16, it has since been systematically violated by Israel.

In retaliation for Israeli ceasefire violations, attacks on civilians, and the demolition of homes in southern Lebanese villages, Hezbollah said it carried out six military operations on April 23, followed by the downing of an Israeli drone on Friday afternoon.

The resistance forces have also conducted several strategic strikes, ranging from drone and artillery strikes on troop gatherings to the destruction of a military bulldozer and a rocket salvo targeting an illegal settlement in the occupied territories.

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