SG of Global Assembly for Supporting Resistance: Zionist-American war against Iran will lead to defeat of colonial West

ABNA24 - Dr. Yahya Ghaddar emphasized that the war with Iran is a phase of a larger world war, the results of which will be historic and greater than all previous wars, and will lead to the defeat of the colonial West and the collapse of the brutal Anglo-Saxon system.



Yahya Ghaddar, Secretary-General of the Global Assembly for Supporting the Option of Resistance, emphasized that the third imposed war against the Islamic Republic of Iran by the Americans and Zionists is a conflict between the front of evil and savage devils and the axis of good and resistance, which defends the right of humanity to life. This existential and fateful war is a phase of a great world war, the results of which will be historic and greater than all previous wars, and will at the very least lead to the defeat of the colonial West and the collapse of the brutal Anglo-Saxon system.



Dr. Ghaddar believes that the Zionist-American war against Iran will lead to the emergence of a new world order with an Eastern and Asian character, and this order will be shaped by the values and culture of Islamic Iran and the axis of resistance, which serves the interests of humanity, struggles in the path of God, and supports the oppressed and downtrodden of the world, and is intertwined with Quranic culture.



Regarding his assessment of the positions of the ruling regimes in the region that condemned Iran's response to American bases located in those countries, he said: These are regimes and families that act as obedient servants and mercenaries to their Western backers. They do not represent their people and carry no weight.



He added that these governments act on foreign orders and have financed American bases under the illusion that they would protect them, but it has become clear that they cannot even protect themselves. Therefore, we witness their conspiracy against the Arab and Islamic ummah and their financing of wars to serve the usurping and temporary entity.



Dependent regimes fear the withdrawal of America from the region



The Secretary-General of the Global Assembly for Supporting the Option of Resistance emphasized that the successful strikes by Iran's armed forces caused fear and terror in some of these dependent regimes, and this is one of the signs of the defeat of the axis of evil, and they fear the possibility of the United States and NATO withdrawing from the entire region.



He continued: "In any case, they are neither free nor representatives of the people. They are merely guards of the oil wells to secure the plundered resources of the West."



Dr. Ghaddar criticized the hypocrisy and deception of some Arab Gulf countries that condemned Iran's decision to close the Strait of Hormuz – while these same countries host American military bases that participate in bombing Iran and destabilizing the region – and said: "Yes, they are merely spokespersons and have no dignity, sovereignty, or independence. They say what they are told, and this is how they receive orders from their masters."



This Lebanese media figure and political activist further emphasized the unity of the resistance fronts in the face of the recent Zionist-American aggression against Iran, Lebanon, Gaza, and Yemen.



Unity of fronts is one of the most intelligent achievements of the axis of resistance



Stressing the need to maintain this cohesion in the face of challenges and threats, he said: The unity of fronts is one of the most intelligent achievements of the axis of good and resistance, and it has surprised the aggression and broken its back.



He added: "The unity of fronts has determined that the unjust aggression against Iran targets everyone, and it is everyone's duty to support the resistance. Thus, Iran and the axis of resistance have imposed their rhythm, vision, and decision in the war. In doing so, they have created an axis to dismantle the legacy of Sykes-Picot and its institutions and systems, and have begun rebuilding the region and empowering its people towards unity for the benefit of the people and nations, achieving freedom and sovereignty, expelling the occupiers, and fostering constructive understanding among the nations of the region to manage their affairs, resources, and relations, and to build a shared future."



He continued: "We at the Global Assembly for Supporting Resistance greatly appreciate Iran's commitment to the unity of fronts, whether in war or in negotiations, settlements, and solutions. This has neutralized the enemies' efforts to sow division among nations, dismantle their unity and sovereignty, and empower the agents of colonialism to control them. The unity of fronts, which represents the unity of struggling nations fighting to achieve common interests and build a shared future, is one of the achievements of the war, made possible thanks to Iran's effective role and the wisdom, correct insight, and deep faith of its leadership. This unity was not only evident on the battlefield but also in negotiations, when Iran simultaneously secured a ceasefire in Lebanon along with a ceasefire in Iran."



God willing, if negotiations between Iran and the United States move towards a final cessation of hostilities, this position will become a shared destiny for the fronts. This must be conditional upon the complete withdrawal of the Zionist enemy from all occupied territories of Lebanon, along with the implementation of the five points emphasized by the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Sheikh Naim Qassem.



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