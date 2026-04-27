  1. Home
  2. News Service
  3. Iran

Iran's Araghchi, Saudi FM Bin Farhan Discuss Regional Developments, Diplomatic Efforts to End War

27 April 2026 - 08:40
News ID: 1806822
Source: IRNA
Iran's Araghchi, Saudi FM Bin Farhan Discuss Regional Developments, Diplomatic Efforts to End War

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan held a phone call on Sunday, discussing the latest regional developments.

AhlulBayt News Agency: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan held a phone call on Sunday, discussing the latest regional developments.

During the conversation, Araghchi briefed the Saudi counterpart on the ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at putting a lasting end to the US-Israeli-imposed war against Iran.   

Earlier today, Araghchi arrived in Islamabad which is mediating talks between Iran and the United States. He also talked with his Qatari counterpart over phone.

......................
End/ 257

Tags

related

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha