Iran's Araghchi, Saudi FM Bin Farhan Discuss Regional Developments, Diplomatic Efforts to End War

AhlulBayt News Agency: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan held a phone call on Sunday, discussing the latest regional developments.

During the conversation, Araghchi briefed the Saudi counterpart on the ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at putting a lasting end to the US-Israeli-imposed war against Iran.

Earlier today, Araghchi arrived in Islamabad which is mediating talks between Iran and the United States. He also talked with his Qatari counterpart over phone.

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