U.S. Senate Rejects Bill to Halt War Against Iran for the Fifth Time

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The U.S. Senate rejected a bill aimed at stopping the war against Iran, an action demonstrating widespread Republican support for President Donald Trump's military policies in the region.

In this vote, 51 senators—including one Democrat—voted against the bill, while 46 others—including one Republican—voted in favor, calling for an end to the war against Iran.

This marks the fifth such vote this year in which the Senate has chosen to defer its war-making authority in favor of the White House, an action that has angered Democrats, who describe the conflict as illegal and unjustified.

If passed, the bill would have required the administration to withdraw its forces from the war against Iran, with any further military action requiring explicit congressional authorization.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, reacting to the vote outcome, warned about the continuation of the war against Iran, saying, "The longer Trump delays in extracting the United States from this war, the deeper this quagmire becomes, and the harder it will be to get out."

In contrast, Republicans have shown little inclination to criticize Trump's strategy or the war against Iran, although they have stated they want a swift end to the conflict.

Senate Republican Majority Leader John Thune on Tuesday defended Trump's position, saying, "Most Republicans believe the president is right in ensuring that Iran cannot threaten the world with a nuclear weapon."

A Reuters/Ipsos poll released in late March showed that 60 percent of Americans oppose the U.S. war against Iran, while 74 percent of Republicans support it, but only 7 percent of Democrats approve.

Although the U.S. Constitution explicitly vests the power to declare war in Congress—not the president—presidents from both parties have long pursued an interpretation that this restriction does not cover short-term operations or instances of direct threat to the country.

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