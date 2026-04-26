IRGC Vows 'Strategic Deterrence' Response Beyond Enemies' Expectations if US or Israel Launch New Attack

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has warned that Iran would increase the severity of its retaliation against any new attacks on the country by the United States or the Israeli regime.

The IRGC said in a Saturday statement that a response to a new US-Israeli attack on the country would go beyond the expectations of the enemies and would create a level of “strategic deterrence.”

“Any further aggression from the enemy camp and the ill-wishers of this land will undoubtedly be met with a response beyond the enemies' expectations, at a level of strategic deterrence,” said the statement.

The IRGC said that Iran is fully prepared to confront any new aggression scenario, amid reports in Western media that the US would land troops on some Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf to force the country to ease its restrictions on passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

“… the IRGC's preparedness to confront various enemy actions, including ground operations, is such that even prisoner-of-war camps have been prepared to house potential aggressors!” said the force.

Iran has restricted transit through the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway responsible for a fifth of global oil demand, since the early days of the US-Israeli aggression on the country that began in late February and halted in a ceasefire on April 8.

Authorities say, however, that coordinated passage through the Strait is allowed for all ships except for those linked to the US and the Israeli regime and associated entities.

The IRGC said Iran would continue to control transit via Hormuz even after the current war of aggression ends permanently.

“Control of the Strait of Hormuz is Iran’s definitive strategy against the global arrogance camp during the Third Imposed War and thereafter to play a role and facilitate the passage of commercial ships and vessels of all countries, with the exception of American, Zionist enemy vessels, and their affiliates,” said the statement.

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