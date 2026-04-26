Iran's Defense Ministry: Significant Portion of Missile Capabilities Remains Unused

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Defense Ministry spokesperson says the country’s armed forces maintained control over the skies of Israeli-held territories up until the ceasefire, stressing that a significant portion of Iran’s missile capabilities remains unused.

Speaking in a televised interview on Saturday, Brigadier General Reza Talaei-Nik outlined the course of the third imposed war by the United States and Israel, which began on February 28 and was paused 40 days later by a ceasefire.

According to him, the conflict has resulted in seven key achievements for Iran, along with three additional objectives that remain partially fulfilled.

Seven key achievements

Talaei-Nik described the first achievement as a military victory, saying the enemy had aimed to dismantle Iran’s missile and defense capabilities but failed to do so.

He added that Iranian forces retained aerial dominance over Israeli-held territories until the ceasefire, while much of the country’s missile capacity remains intact.

Despite initial weaknesses in air defense, he said, Iran gradually intensified pressure on enemy defenses, targeting all US bases in the region with missiles and drones. This, he argued, demonstrated not only the survival but the strengthening of Iran’s offensive capabilities.

The second achievement, he said, was political, explaining that despite the assassination of Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several commanders on the first day of the war, the Islamic Republic emerged more resilient and strengthened.

The third, a territorial achievement, involved thwarting attempts to fragment Iran, Talaei-Nik said, in reference to US officials’ statements that they had organized separatist groups and even supported them financially and militarily. This plot ultimately failed due to Iran’s intelligence and security measures, he added.

The spokesperson cited mass public mobilization as the fourth achievement, describing it as a “social miracle.”

The fifth achievement was security, he said, adding that attempts to incite unrest inside Iran were neutralized, leaving the country stable and secure.

Sixth, he pointed to a geopolitical gain, stating that Iran has maintained firm control over the Strait of Hormuz, using it as leverage while forcing enemy forces in the Sea of Oman to retreat on multiple occasions.

Finally, Talaei-Nik highlighted international alignment as a seventh achievement, saying efforts to build an anti-Iran coalition failed, while anti-US and anti-Israel sentiment grew globally, including protests within the United States.

Three ongoing objectives

The spokesman also outlined three goals that are not yet fully achieved: securing compensation for damages, pursuing accountability for those killed during the conflict, and strengthening deterrence to prevent future threats.

Domestic arms production

Talaei-Nik emphasized Iran’s domestic defense capabilities, noting that more than 1,000 types of weapons, including missiles, drones, and various defense systems, are now produced locally.

He said this capacity is the result of over 25 years of investment, adding that production and logistical support continue across the country even if some facilities are damaged.

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