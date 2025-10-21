Defense Ministry: Iran’s Missile Industry Ranked Among World’s Top

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Defense Ministry spokesperson Brigadier General Reza Talaei-Nik stated that the country’s missile industry—described as indigenous, advanced, and knowledge-based—now ranks among the world’s top.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Talaei-Nik said Iran’s missile development experience could serve as a blueprint for overcoming sanctions in other sectors.

He emphasized that Iran has achieved significant missile capabilities despite enduring over four decades of sanctions, successfully neutralizing their impact.

The general noted that the missile industry’s core features have provided Iran with a strategic offensive edge in national defense.

Referring to the 12-day war imposed by Israel and the United States in June, Talaei-Nik said Iran’s missile power inflicted substantial damage on its adversaries.

He accused Israel of launching an unprovoked war against Iran, targeting senior military officials, nuclear scientists, and civilians.

More than a week into the conflict, the United States joined by bombing three Iranian nuclear facilities, violating the UN Charter, international law, and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

In retaliation, Iran’s Armed Forces struck strategic targets in the occupied territories and the al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military installation in West Asia.

On June 24, Iran successfully ended the war through its retaliatory operations against the Israeli regime.

