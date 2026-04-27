From normalization to battlefield: Israel’s Iron Dome reaches Abu Dhabi

ABNA24 - In a regional moment charged with tension and escalation, revealing an unprecedented scene that redraws the maps of Middle Eastern alliances, a recent report highlighted secret military cooperation between the Israeli occupation and the UAE.

This cooperation transcends traditional coordination, reaching the level of direct field partnership.

With the outbreak of the confrontation with Iran, the occupation did not settle for political support alone but sent the “Iron Dome” system, accompanied by a military crew to operate it within Emirati territory.

According to the American website ‘Axios’, this move reflects a deep strategic shift carrying security and political implications that extend beyond the battlefield.

Unprecedented Security Integration

According to the report, which relies on statements from high-ranking Israeli officials and a senior US official, security and intelligence cooperation between the two sides has recently reached unprecedented levels. Since the beginning of the campaign, the UAE has found itself under severe and disproportionate pressure from Tehran.

The website reported that the Israeli occupation deployed an Iron Dome battery in the UAE involving dozens of Israeli soldiers—marking the first time it has been deployed outside the occupied territories and the United States.

The system intercepted Iranian missiles, a move that was well-received in the UAE despite potential criticism in (Tel Aviv).

The website confirmed that the massive attacks prompted Abu Dhabi to request urgent assistance from its allies. In response, and following a phone call with the President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the Israeli occupation army to deploy a battery of the Iron Dome interceptor missile system in the country, along with dozens of soldiers.

“A high-ranking Israeli official noted that this is the first time in history that ‘Israel’ has sent an Iron Dome battery to a foreign country, and the first time the system has been operationally deployed outside the borders of the United States and ‘Israel’.”

Evolution of the Strategic Partnership

Military cooperation between the UAE and the Israeli occupation has evolved significantly in recent years, especially after the signing of the normalization agreements. This has manifested through:

Security and Intelligence Coordination: Enhanced sharing of sensitive data.

Defense Systems: Inclusion of air defense systems, monitoring technologies, and early warning systems.

Advanced Technology: Cooperation in drones (UAVs), cybersecurity, and advanced surveillance systems.

Joint Maneuvers: Both parties have conducted numerous joint exercises with military forces from both sides, often alongside international partners.

Overall, this cooperation reflects the transition of the relationship from a political and diplomatic level to a deeper security and military partnership that influences regional balances.

A New Regional Reality

In conclusion, what has been revealed does not appear to be a mere passing detail in the context of war, but rather a clear indicator of a profound shift in the nature of regional alliances.

The direct military cooperation between Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi, with its operational and strategic dimensions, reflects a new stage where security interests intersect with calculations of deterrence and the reshaping of power dynamics.

As tensions continue to define the features of the region, this rapprochement remains a clear message that maps of influence are no longer static, and what was once unexpected has today become part of a new political and military reality.



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