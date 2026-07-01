IRGC Ground Force Dismantles Armed Terrorist Cell in Northwestern Iran, Kills 6 Members

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Ground Force says it has dismantled an armed terrorist group after an operation in the country's northwestern border region, eliminating six of its members.

According to a statement issued by the IRGC's Hamzeh Seyyed al-Shohada base on Tuesday, the terrorist cell had entered Iran's northwestern border areas with the intention of carrying out "sabotage and terrorist operations."

The statement went on to say that the militants were intercepted by IRGC forces in a pre-planned ambush before they could carry out their mission.

The confrontation took place in the mountainous area between the cities of Mahabad and Piranshahr in Iran's West Azerbaijan Province.

The IRGC said the operation was supported by heavy weapons fire and resulted in the complete destruction of the six-member team.

According to the statement, the bodies of four of the terrorists, along with a cache of weapons and military equipment, were recovered by Iranian forces following the clash.

The Hamzeh Seyyed al-Shohada base further reiterated its warning to armed separatist groups, saying any attempt to undermine security along Iran's northwestern borders would be met with what it described as a "decisive and regret-inducing response."

In a separate statement later in the day, the so-called Party for Free Life in Kurdistan (PJAK) terrorist group confirmed that four of its members had been killed during the confrontation with IRGC forces in the mountainous region between Mahabad and Piranshahr.

PJAK is an offshoot of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militant group based in the mountainous Kurdish-majority regions of southeastern Turkey and northern Iraq.

Iranian armed forces have maintained that they will respond firmly to any armed activity by separatist or militant groups. Following the latest operation, military officials reiterated that they would not tolerate hostile actions by armed organizations seeking to threaten the country's territorial integrity or border security.

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